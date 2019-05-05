International Boxing Tournament: Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik win gold

Poland: Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik clinched gold each at the XXXVI Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Warsaw.

Besides two gold medals, Indians boxers clinched a silver and three bronze at the campaign, taking the total to six.

The 22-year-old Solanki (52 kg) won the yellow metal after he outpunched England’s William Cawley with 5-0 score. Whereas Kaushik (60 kg) defeated Morocco’s Mohamed Hamout and emerged as the winner.

Meanwhile, three other Indian pugilists had to settle for the bronze after losing their respective semi-final contests.

In 69 kg, 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and Arjuna awardee, Mandeep Jangra went down 0-5 to Russia’s Vadim Musaev while in 91 kg, Sanjeet too lost to David Nyika of New Zealand by an identical score.

In 64 kg, Ankit Khatana gave his all but was edged 2-3 by Damian Durkacz of Poland in a tight semi-final clash.