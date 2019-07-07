Internal feud responsible for Karnataka turmoil: BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP has said that the Congress-JD(S) internal feud is responsible for Karnataka government crisis, according to reports.

The BJP, while rejecting the Congress charge of “engineering defections” in Karnataka, said that the “internal feud” between ruling allies Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) was behind the present political turmoil in the state.

BJP media cell head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said: “The reality is that there is a battle for political supremacy within the Congress as well as between it and the JD(S). This ugly internal politics is behind the instability”.

The resignation of a total of 13 MLAs ,three from JD(S) and ten from Congress including Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi, both of whom had sent resignations on July 1, have sent the grand old party into a huddle with senior party leaders holding parleys in New Delhi. The party general secretary KC Venugopal has rushed to Bengaluru on Saturday.

Congress has censured Prime Minister for the instability saying, “Aaya ram gaya ram (defections) has attained a new definition and the new word for it is MODI, Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India”.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The MLAs are being bought in broad daylight, democracy is being denigrated in broad daylight. The constitution is being trampled upon in broad daylight in Karnataka”.