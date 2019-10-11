Inter-state looters’ gang busted in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police busted a notorious inter-state looters’ gang with the arrest of five operatives including the kingpin, identified as Kartik Majhi, in Sambalpur district.

According to SDPO Bhabani Shankar Udgata, two house robberies were reported from Ainthapali and Sasan area on September 26 and October 10 respectively. The house owners had complained that the looters made away with gold & silver ornaments, cash, and other valuables.

On the basis of the complaints, a probe was initiated and it was ascertained that the gang of Kartik Majhi was involved in the loots. Following this, a police team today nabbed mastermind Kartik Majhi and his aides identified as Pabitra Gardia, Akash Hembram, Sanjay Nayak and a juvenile. The looted ornaments, Rs 3000 in cash were seized from them.

Besides, three receivers of the looted jewellery were also apprehended today. They have been identified as Pramila Meher, Ratnakar Meher, and Gajendra Meher, all residents of Sasan Bhalubahal. Three gold necklaces, four gold bangles, two Mangalsutras, 11 gold rings, 14 gold earrings, a gold chain, three silver anklets, and other silver ornaments were seized from them.

The seized items are estimated to worth around Rs 8.60 lakhs. This apart, a motorcycle and lock breaking tools have also been seized from them. A case under Sections 457, 380, 411 and 34 have been registered against the accused persons and forwarded to the court, the police further informed.