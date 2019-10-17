Inter-state looters’ gang busted in Sambalpur, 4 held

Sambalpur: Dhanupali Police on Thursday busted a notorious inter-state looters’ gang with the arrest of four operatives in Sambalpur district today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Suraj Kumar (24), Dinesh Pratap Sha (37), Chandan Kumar Sha (29) and Mohammed Ashraf (30), all residents of Bihar.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team today nabbed four members of the gang and looted ornaments worth Rs 70,000 were seized from them.

Police have also seized gold washing powder, two motorcycles, and chemicals from their possession.

A case under Sections 457, 380, 411 and 34 of IPC has been registered against the accused persons and forwarded to the court, the police informed.