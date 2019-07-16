Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 3 held

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday busted an inter-state drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three persons in the city.

The arrested were identified as SK Azbahar (36), SK Azad (43), and Ramakant Sahoo (27).

Acting on reliable inputs, the sleuths of STF today conducted a raid and apprehended the accused persons. Besides, police have also seized 130 gram of brown sugar, a pistol, two live bullets, and a vehicle from the possession of the accused persons.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded them to court, sources said.

