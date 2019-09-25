Inter-state dacoity gang busted in Keonjhar, six held

Keonjhar: Cracking the whip on anti-social elements, Turumunga police busted an inter-state dacoit gang and arrested six of its members from Keonjhar district in late last night.

The kingpin of the looters’ gang has been identified as Govind Giri. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids across the district and nabbed six members of the gang.

As per police sources, the gang was involved in committing various robbery and dacoity in Kenjhar and Mayurbhanj district. Besides, the gang was also involved in several crimes in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Police have seized three country-made pistols, seven rounds of live ammunition, sharp-edged weapons and 16 motorcycles from them.

“The gang was involved in loot of around Rs 5 lakh in separate incidents in recent past. We are further verifying their antecedents,” said a police official