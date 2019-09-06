Inter-state ATM looters’ gang busted in Jharsuguda, six nabbed from hotel

Jharsuguda: Belpahar police today nabbed six members of an inter-state ATM looters’ gang from a hotel near Belpahar in Jharsuguda district today.

The accused persons have been identified as Shankar Ray, Roshan Kumar, Dhirendra Pandey, Ritesh Kumar, Aman Kumar and Chittaranjan Mishra. All the accused persons are the residents of Bihar.

Acting on reliable information, a police team led by SDPO N.C Dandsena zeroed in on the looters at a hotel named “PUSPA” in Belpahar area. The looters had checked into the hotel yesterday. They were planning to commit dacoity at UCO Bank in Belpahar, the police said.

After being arrested, the accused persons confessed to have committed series of bank dacoity such as skimming of ATM cards and made away with heavy cash from innocent people and banks in Chhapra, Hazaribagh, Muzaffarpur, Rourkela, Gumla, Simdega in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha states.

One Suv car, one laptop, two ATM skimming devices, six mobile phones, cash of Rs 74,500 and 60 ATM cards of different banks have been seized from their possessions.

“A case (146/19) under Sections 399/402 of IPC has been registered and the accused persons forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway,” informed Jhasuguda SP, Ashwini Kumar Mohanty at a presser held a Belapahar police station today.