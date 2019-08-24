Intention of visit is to find out ground realities in Kashmir: Opposition leaders

New Delhi: The Opposition leaders on Saturday have made it clear that their intent is not to create disturbance during the visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

They said their visit to the Valley is not to create disturbance but to find out the ground realities there. The explanation has come a day after the state government warned the politicians not to interfere with the restoration of normalcy in Kashmir.

Nationalist Congress President (NCP) leader Majeed Memon asserted that the main purpose of their visit is to find out the ground realities in the Valley.

He added the opposition is also concerned about the detention of various leaders including former Chief Ministers.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who will also be a part of the contingent to Kashmir questioned, the Central government about the ongoing situation in the Valley.

He said: “On one hand, the government says the situation is normal, and on the other hand, they don’t allow anyone to go there. Never seen such contradictions. If things are normal then why political leaders are under house arrest?”.

