Intense rainfall to continue in seven districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here said moderate thunderstorm and intense rainfall will continue in seven districts of Odisha till 1:30 AM Friday.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning with moderate to intense rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts Of Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada, and Jajpur,” the Met dept said.

It also added that moderate thunderstorm/lightning with moderate to intense rainfall are likely to occure at one or two places over Bolangir, Boudh and Sonepur districts between Thursday 10.30 PM and Friday 1.30 AM.

