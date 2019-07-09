INTACH team presents report on ‘Monuments of Prachi Valley’ to Naveen

Bhubaneswar: A team from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Odisha, led by State Convener Amiya Bhusan Tripathy met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and handed over a copy of the report on the “Monuments of the Prachi Valley” and a copy of the recent INTACH publication “Preserving Heritage: An Odishan Journey” to the Chief Minister.

The report on The Prachi Valley was released last month after an eighteen-month survey of the place. The report has been made by Anil Dhir, who has documented nearly 80 temples, 60 mutts and 45 ghats besides other heritage structures of the Prachi Valley.

The book “Preserving Heritage: An Odishan Journey”, authored by Mallika Mitra, Director of the INTACH Conservation Institute documents the achievements of INTACH in the last decade.

The Chief Minister mentioned the books in his tweet and congratulated and praised the efforts of INTACH for the work that emphasized creating awareness and intervention for preserving Odisha’s art and culture.

State Convener A.B.Tripathy said that the Prachi River Valley is a hidden gem of Odishan art, architecture and culture which should be brought to limelight. He stressed the role of INTACH in the conservation and preservation of heritage monuments in the state and the various reports and documentation that have been undertaken.

According to Anil Dhir, the author of the report, The Prachi Valley is the richest repository of a geographical, historical, architectural, religious and monumental wealth of the State. The valley, with its archaeological remains, can be regarded as a veritable museum of Odisha’s glorious past- it has chronological relics, remnants and edifices of Odishan history and culture through the last two thousand years.