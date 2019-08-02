‘Institution of Eminence’ status recommended for KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar has been recommended for the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the University Grant Commission (UGC).

As many as 20 institutions have been recommended by the UGC for the Institutions of Eminence status. KIIT is the only private institute from Odisha to be featured in the list.

The UGC, in its 542nd meeting held today has considered the reports of the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) appointed by Government under the Chairmanship of N Gopalaswami recommending (15) Public institutions and (15) Private institutions for considering to give status of Institutions of Eminence.

Since the scheme has only provided for (10) Public and (10) Private Institutions, the UGC has examined the list of (15) Public and (15) Private Institutions using transparent and verifiable criteria.

In the QS-2019 India ranking, KIIT stood between 61-65 position while it ranked 31 and 42 in the NIRF rankings of 2019 and 2018 respectively.