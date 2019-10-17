Instagram Adds New Security Features For Third-Party Services

New Delhi: Instagram announced a new feature that will enable its users to have control over the personal information they share with third-party apps.

As per reports, the new feature will be available on Instagram and users can navigate by going to Settings > Security > Apps and Websites to see which third-party services have access to their data. Here, users will be able to remove third-party services connected to their Instagram account. Instagram says that once the third-party account is removed it will no longer have access to user data.

“It is essential that we protect the data people share with us. We also want to give people more control over the data they share with other apps and services,” the company said in a statement.