Inspiring! Two Malkangiri teachers wade through flooded river daily to reach school

Malkangiri: Marianus Tete and Tapan Kumar Paikaray, teachers in Goliaguda primary school in Malakngiri district, are in news for wading through neck-deep floodwater of a river to reach the school to impart teaching to the students.

According to reports, Marianus Tete is currently posted as the headmaster of the school while Tapan Kumar Paikray is working as an assistant teacher at Goliaguda primary school.

What is more interesting is that, despite all odds, these teachers have not missed a single class over these days. This sacrifice will have a greater impact on their students, they feel.

Head-master Tete says that he is used to it but it gets difficult for him to cross the river during the rainy season when the water current is strong. The government is giving them money for teaching to the students, that’s why he can not miss the classes.

Meanwhile, assistant teacher Paikray says, residents of the villagers have asked the officials for completing the construction of a bridge over the river many times but their demands have fallen on deaf ears. The construction of the bridge had started two years ago but it is yet to be completed. If the bridge will be completed then our problem may be solved.

The dress which we wear while commuting becomes completely wet. So we have kept a dry set of clothes in school where we change after reaching there, the teachers said.

The daily commute of Tete and Paikray by braving flooded water has not only set an example for other teachers but earned appreciation and accolades from different spheres.