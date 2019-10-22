Insects found in midday meal in Balasore school

Balasore: Insects were found in the midday meal prepared at Remuna Jankharai Chasakhanda Nodal UP School in Balasore district today.

According to sources, the school authorities first detected the insects and informed the officials concerned.

The food, prepared by a local Self Help Groups (SHG), was to be served to students of Chasakhanda Nodal UP School this afternoon before which the school authorities detected the insects.

On being informed, the Education department officials rushed to the spot and seized the food.

Taking the issue seriously, the Assistant Block Education Officer has disengaged the concerned SHG supplying mid-day meal in the school, sources said.

