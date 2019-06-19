Injured Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of CWC 2019, Rishabh Pant Replaces Him

Birmingham: Injured Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup 2019 after failing to recover from the thumb fracture.

The left-hander suffered the injury when a rising delivery from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins hit him awkwardly in the early phase of his match-winning innings of 117 off 109 balls at The Oval on June 9.

The BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that several orthopedic doctors have confirmed that Dhawan’s left hand thumb will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore he will not be able to play for India in the remaining World Cup matches.

The BCCI tweeted:

Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019



Later, in a presser, Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam said that a request has been put up by the BCCI to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant as the replacement for Dhawan in India’s squad of 15.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 – @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019



It is to be noted that Pant was linked up with the Indian team after being called up as cover for the left-handed opener. India next play Afghanistan in Southampton on June 22.