Informal summit: PM Modi, President Xi discuss trade, regional issues

Mamallapuram: Trade and regional ties are on cards as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping continue their talks on second day.

Both the leaders arrived at Taj Fisherman’s Cove at 9.50 am to hold one on one discussions. This will be followed by delegation-level talks and a lunch hosted by PM Modi.

According to reports, Saturday’s meeting will focus on regional and international issues. The two sides will issue separate statements on the outcomes of the two-day summit.

The two leaders will discuss on peace and tranquility along the 3500 km long India and China border.

On Friday, the first day of the meeting, the two leaders held a five-hour-long meeting and discussed ways to counter radicalisation and terrorism. This was followed by a cultural performance at Shore Temple’s complex in the evening.

