Infant Dies At Cuttack Sishu Bhawan, Kin Cry ‘Medical Negligence’

Cuttack: Tension ran high at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack today following the death of a newborn baby. The family members have alleged medical negligence behind the incident.

According to sources, family members of the infant alleged that their baby died after not being admitted to the ICU owing to the unavailability of bed in the hospital’s unit.

Inordinate delay in allotting a bed in the ICU, the health condition of the infant deteriorated and the child succumbed, it is alleged.

Following this, the family members created a ruckus in the hospital and later lodged a complaint with the Sishu Bhawan Superintendent alleging negligence in providing timely treatment to the newborn.

On being informed police reached the spot and began an investigation. However, any comments from the hospital authorities could not be obtained in the matter.