Infant Dies At CHC in Jajpur, Kin Allege Medical Negligence

Jaipur: A three-day-old baby, who was in a critical condition after birth, died after being allegedly left unattended by the doctor at the Community Health Center (CHC) in Jajpur Road on Sunday.

According to sources, family members of the infant alleged that the baby’ss condition worsened late last night following which they called up the doctor in-charge for treatment.

However, the doctor did not come to attend following which the baby died, the family members said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the doctor, the family members of the infant created ruckus at the CHC and demanded action against the hospital authorities.

Any comment from the hospital authorities regarding the alleged medical negligence issue could not be obtained.