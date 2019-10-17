Inebriated youth enters lion enclosure in New Delhi, rescued unhurt

New Delhi: A 28-year-old youth today jumped into the lion enclosure at Delhi Zoo but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff quickly tranquilised the lion paving way for the youth’s rescue.

The youth has been identified as Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar, who was found in an inebriated state.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 12:30 pm today when Khan entered the zoo and walked up to the lion and sat in front of the animal. After a few seconds, both the lion and the man were seen staring at each other for a while.

Visitors present inside the zoo tried to stop him from entering the enclosure but he ran into the enclosure and went right in front of the lion, reports said.

He then lied down on a tree trunk while making some hand gestures. The lion which was about one foot away from the man came closer and continued to look at him. After a few more seconds the lion climbed up on the man. Khan, however, escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff quickly tranquilised the lion and rescued him.