Indonesia’s Jakarta hit by power blackout

Jakarta: Power was restored in most parts of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta after the city went without electricity for more than nine hours due to technical faults.

Sunday’s outage, which also hit neighbouring provinces, spread across an area populated by more than 100 million people.

The blackout began just before noon local time (0500 GMT). The state-owned electricity company, PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), said it was able to switch 17 electrical substations around Jakarta back on by 9 pm.

Operations at Jakarta’s international airport and public hospitals remained normal, relying on back-up generators. But at train stations, hundreds of passengers were left stranded after commuter lines stopped working.

The power outage also disrupted some cellular phone networks.

While the megacity has been hit by blackouts before, Sunday’s shutdown was unusually long.

Earlier in the day, Cahyani blamed faulty transmission circuits on the Ungaran to Pemalang power line in Central Java for causing voltage drops that hit power networks in the capital as well as West Java and Banten provinces.

The Indonesian Consumers Foundation said the blackout could discourage investment in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and urged the government to increase PLN’s capacity.