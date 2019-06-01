Indo-US partnership on upswing over years: Pentagon

Washington: India and US strategic partnership has strengthened significantly over the years, particularly in the past two decades, the Pentagon has said.

The Pentagon on Friday told the Congress that both countries have recognised this which has encouraged global trade and commerce. They also share a common outlook on Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon said.

According to reports, the Indo-Pacific region contributes two-thirds of global growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) and accounts for 60 per cent of the global GDP.

This region includes the world’s largest economies such as the United States, China and Japan. The other six fastest growing economies of the world like India, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal and the Philippines are also included in the region.

The Pentagon said US and India maintain a broad-based strategic partnership shared by interests and democratic values.

The Pentagon said: “The US-India strategic partnership has strengthened significantly during the past two decades, based on a convergence of strategic interests, and the United States and India continue to use their deepening relationship to build new partnerships within and beyond the Indo-Pacific”.

It said in June 2016, the US has designated India as a “Major Defense Partner”. This is a status unique to India as the designation seeks to elevate the US defense partnership with India.