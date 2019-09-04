Indo-Pak talks to finalize draft agreement on Kartarpur corridor

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Indo-Pak talks
New Delhi: India and Pakistan will hold third round of discussions on Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday. The talks will finalize the draft agreement on the matter.

The officials said the joint secretary-level meeting will be held at Attari in Amritsar.

This will be the second such meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status leading to fresh tensions between the two neighbours.

It was agreed that 5,000 pilgrims per day will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan in the last joint secretary-level meeting held in July at Wagah in Pakistan.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. This will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims who will have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

pragativadinewsservice
1 of 2,889