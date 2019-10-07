Indo-Mongolian Joint Exercise Nomadic Elephant- XIV Underway

New Delhi: 14th edition of Indo-Mongolian joint military training, Exercise Nomadic Elephant–XIV commenced from Saturday and will continue till 18 October, 2019 at Bakloh.

The Mongolian Army is being represented by officers and troops of the elite 084 Air Borne Special Task Battalion while Indian Army is being represented by a battalion of the RAJPUTANA RIFLES Regiment.

Nomadic Elephant – XIV is the fourteenth edition between the two nations aimed at training troops in counter insurgency & counter terrorism operations under United Nations mandate. The joint exercise will enhance defence co-operation and military relations between the two nations. It is an ideal platform for the armies of both the nations to share their experiences & best practices and gain mutually during the joint training.

The joint training aims at evolving various tactical drills in counter-terror environment like Convoy Protection Drill, Room Intervention Drills, Ambush/ Counter Ambush Drills, while jointly conducting counter terrorist operations under UN mandate. The joint training will also lay emphasis on conducting operations by a cohesive subunit, comprising of troops from both the armies, in an adverse operational conditions thus enhancing the interoperability between the two armies. The training planned by both the contingents will go a long way in capacity building for conducting joint operations by the two armies.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the Armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refine drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise will culminate with a 72 hours validation phase which will test the skills of soldiers in conducting joint operations in a counter terrorism scenario.