IndiGo flight to Bhubaneswar makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: An IndiGo flight en route to Bhubaneswar from New Delhi made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to bad weather on Sunday.

The IndiGo flight (6E2211) took off from Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4 pm and was supposed to reach Bhubaneswar at 6 pm.

However, the flight could not reach Bhubaneswar due to bad weather and made an emergency landing midway at the Kolkata airport.

All the passengers on board the flight are safe, sources said.

“Thanks a lot to almighty For safe landing at Kolkata. All the passengers are safe. I am also there.

Thanks a lot God,” tweeted a passenger from Odisha.