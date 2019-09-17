India’s voice more clearly heard now at global level: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India’s voice is heard much more strongly now at global level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar said India has been able to clearly articulate the narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 to global audience.

Briefing the media on first 100 days of his ministry the minister said: “I think if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums – G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly”.

Jaishankar said a key achievement under the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government has been to build a strong connection between national security and foreign policy goals.