India’s voice more clearly heard now at global level: EAM S Jaishankar

National
By pragativadinewsservice
India’s voice more clearly heard
9

New Delhi: India’s voice is heard much more strongly now at global level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar said India has been able to clearly articulate the narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 to global audience.

Related Posts

Lump Sum Term Key contract for Talcher Fertilizers Limited…

Pak SSG commandos’ presence near LoC causes concern

Man Offers Gold Crown At Varanasi Temple On Modi’s…

Briefing the media on first 100 days of his ministry the minister said: “I think if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums – G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly”.

Jaishankar said a key achievement under the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government has been to build a strong connection between national security and foreign policy goals.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Lump Sum Term Key contract for Talcher Fertilizers Limited…

Pak SSG commandos’ presence near LoC causes concern

Man Offers Gold Crown At Varanasi Temple On Modi’s…

1 of 2,945