India’s space Mission Gaganyaan: India to discuss with Russia during EEF

Chennai: India is likely to hold discussion with Russia on the supply of critical components for its human space capsule which would carry Indian cosmonauts to space.

A top-level meeting between Russia and India is likely to be held during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) from September 4 to 6 in Russia’s Vladivostok.

According to the Russian state-run corporation Roscosmos, India and Russia are expected to negotiate the contracts for the human space capsule that would carry Indian cosmonauts to space.

In a statement, after a meeting between Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Moscow on August 21, the State Corporation for Space Activities said that they will also discuss on cooperation in the sphere of piloted space flights, satellite navigation, and engine technology.

Notably, an agreement is planned to be reached by the end of August and India’s first human space mission Gaganyaan is set for launch in 2022.