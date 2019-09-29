India’s respect in global forum has increased: PM Modi

New Delhi: Respect for India has increased globally in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after returning from his week-long visit to US.

PM Modi said: “After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians who re-elected our government”.

Addressing a gathering outside the airport, the Prime Minister also mentioned the Howdy Modi event and thanked the Indian diaspora in the US for turning up in large number for the grand programme. Recalling the 2016 surgical strike, the Prime Minister lauded the Indian soldiers for displaying valour and courage during the mission.