India’s rank jumps 14 places in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking

New Delhi: India jumped 14 places to the 63rd position on the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking released on Thursday.

The country also figured among the top 10 performers on the list for the third time in a row.

The country was 77th among 190 countries in the previous ranking, an improvement of 23 places compared to its position a year before.

India had broken into the club of the first 100 such nations in the 2018 report, when it had managed to jump 30 places.

The latest report has named the economies of India and nine other nations as the ones that have shown the most “notable improvement” in the ease of doing business.

The country has been ranked ninth among the most improved, with a score of 3.5 in the change in ‘Doing Business’ score. Apart from India, the other countries on this year’s ”top 10 performers” list are Saudi Arabia (62), Jordan (75), Togo (97), Bahrain (43), Tajikistan (106), Pakistan (108), Kuwait (83), China (31) and Nigeria (131).