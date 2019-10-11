India’s passenger vehicle sales drop 24% in September: SIAM

Mumbai: India’s auto sector continues to cripple as passenger vehicle sales slumped 23.7% in September amid one of the worst slowdowns seen in the auto industry.

The commercial vehicle sales were down by 62.11 per cent in September.

This was known from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) data for the month of September.

This means the slump in the vehicular sale has continued in the eleventh straight month at a time when the country’s auto sector is facing one of the worst slowdowns in decades.

Domestic car sales were down 33.4 per cent to 1,31,281 units last month as against 1,97,124 units in September 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 23.29 per cent to 10,43,624 units as against 13,60,415 units a year earlier.

On the export front, however, the segment showed export growth of 5.64 per cent in September compared to the same month last year.

The two-wheeler segment also recorded a two-digit decline in production and domestic sales in September. On a year-on-year basis, the scooter sales in September declined by 16.60 per cent while motorcycle sales fell by 23.29 per cent. Their production declined by about 16 and 19 per cent year-on-year respectively.