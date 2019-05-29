India’s lone orangutan Binny dies at Nandankanan zoo

Bhubaneswar: India’s only orangutan Binny which has been kept at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here died on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

The 41-year-old orangutan had been ill for more than a year as she was suffering from a pouch wound in her throat. She passed away tonight at about 9.40 PM, sources said.

The animal was under long term treatment since one year by the experts from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry OUAT under constant advise of the Orangutan experts from UK and Singapore. The details cause of its death will be ascertained after its post mortem tomorrow.

Orangutan Binny was brought from Pune zoo on November 20, 2003 at the age of 25 years. Since the last three days, she was suffering from cold and old age related respiratory tract issues. Accordingly, treatment was going on.