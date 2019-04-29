India’s campaign at Asian Wrestling Championships ends with 16 medals

Xi’an: India ended their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships with an overall tally of 16 medals after Greco-Roman grapplers added a silver and a bronze on the concluding day here on Sunday.

While Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82 kg category, Gyanender won a bronze in 60 kg category on the final day of competitions.

Harpreet put up an impressive performance to storm into the gold medal round, having thrashed Haitao Qian of China 10-1 in the semifinals. However, he failed to clinch the top spot as he went down in the title clash to Iran’s Saeid Morad Abdvali with 0-8 score.

Yogesh lost out on a podium finish in the 72kg category after being beaten by Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan in the third-fourth place bout.

Yogesh had entered the bronze medal round despite losing his qualifying match to Hujun Zhang of China 0-9 as his Chinese opponent made the gold medal round.