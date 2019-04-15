India’s 15-member squad for ICC World Cup 2019 announced

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup to be played in England and Wales.

Under the leadership of MSK Prasad, the selection panel announced the team for the World Cup 2019 while addressing a presser in Mumbai today.

The final date to announce the squads is April 23 but every team has been given an extended period until May 23 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make changes in their side to cover for events like injuries to players.

Indian Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.