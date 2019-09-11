IndianOil launches mega campaign “Tehwaro Ki Umang Indian Oil Ke Sang” in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: IndianOil, the country’s largest retailer of petroleum fuels, has launched a mega campaign titled “Tehwaro Ki Umang Indian Oil Ke Sang” under Bhubaneswar Divisional Office.

The scheme is commenced today at 231 petrol pump stations of Bhubaneswar Divisional Office. This campaign will continue for the next 3 months from Sept 11 to Nov 30. Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director, IndianOil (Retail Sales), Mumbai has graced this mega campaign in presence of Subhajit Ghosh, Chief General Manager, IndianOil, Odisha State office, Kumarjyoti Roychowdhury General Manager (In-charge) (Retail Sales), Odisha State Office and other Senior Officials of IndianOil, Odisha State Office and Bhubaneswar Divisional Office at M/s Bhamara Service Station, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

The prizes for Bumper Lucky Draw at the end of the campaign are

1st Prize – Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS –1 No.

2nd Prize – Scooty – 9 Nos.

3rd Prize – LED TV – 9 Nos.

4th Prize – SmartPhone –18 Nos.

5th Prize – Mixer Grinder –18 Nos.

6th Prize – Iron –36 Nos.

All 2 & 3 wheeler customers, taking fuel worth a minimum of Rs. 300/- and 4-wheeler customers, taking fuel worth a minimum of Rs.1200/- can participate in this campaign. Customer should send SMS to a designated mobile no for participating in the scheme. SMS format is IOCL<space>Dealer Code<space>Bill number to 7772807555.

Every week on Monday there will be a draw at individual Petrol Pump Station through SMS based system and 3 prizes of free petrol worth Rs 100 will be given per Petrol Pump Station. At the end of the campaign, there will be a mega draw through SMS based system.