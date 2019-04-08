Indian Women’s Hockey Team hold Malaysia to a 4-4 draw

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team overcame a 2-4 setback in the third quarter to level the scores 4-4 in their third match against Malaysia here in the five-match series on Monday.

Though it was India who established a strong position after taking an early 2-0 lead, the team made too many errors inside the circle while defending which led to conceding back-to-back PCs. Malaysia, on the other hand, ensured these opportunities were converted to goals.

After goals scored by Navjot Kaur in the 13th minute and Navneet Kaur scored in the 22nd minute gave India a good start, Gurdip Kirandeep of Malaysia scored the team’s first goal in the 26th minute narrowing the Malaysian deficit to 1-2.

This was Malaysia’s first goal of the tournament after losing to India 0-3 and 0-5 in the previous two matches. This goal propelled Malaysia to test the Indian defenders. An infringement on India’s part gave away a PC which Nuraini Rashid scored with ease.

Two more PCs were converted by Nuramirah Zulkifli in the 35th minute and Nuraini Rashid scored again in the 38th minute. India though bounced back in the final quarter with two brilliant goals scored by Navneet Kaur in the 45th minute and Lalremsiami in the 54th minute, they had to settle for a draw.

Post-match, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “Obviously this wasn’t our best match, we must forget this and move on.” He further emphasized that the team cannot get away with making too many technical errors. “The girls were too easy going today which resulted in them making too many technical errors in ball possession but we hope to bounce back in the next match,” he added.

On 10 April 2019, India will take on Malaysia in the fourth match at 17.35 hours IST.