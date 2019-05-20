Indian Women’s Hockey Team beat Republic Of Korea with 2-1 score

Jincheon: Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated the host team Republic Of Korea with a 2-1 score in their opening match at the ongoing three-match Bi-lateral Series on Monday at Jincheon.

The team backed by good results in their previous tournaments in Spain and Malaysia earlier this year exhibited confidence as they made a strong start against the hosts.

After missing out on an opportunity to score through a penalty corner early in the first quarter, India converted a splendid field goal through young striker Lalremsiami in the 20th minute. An early 1-0 lead and good defending by India put them in good stead.

India’s second goal came in the 40th minute when Navneet Kaur struck beautifully that took India’s lead to 2-0.

While the host team won five PCs in the course of the match, including a penalty stroke in the last quarter, they managed to convert only one PC in the 48th minute through Shin Hyejeong. It was India’s experienced goalkeeper Savita who made commendable saves to keep her team in lead throughout the match.

India will play their second match against the hosts on Wednesday.