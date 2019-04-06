Indian Women’s Hockey Team beat Malaysia 5-0

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team continued to dominate as they beat Malaysia 5-0 in their second consecutive match in the bi-lateral series here on Saturday.

India were quick to get off the blocks, made an attacking start. Earning a PC as early as the third minute, India put the hosts on the backfoot. Though the PC was well-saved by the Malaysian defence India made two more potential scoring opportunities before Navjot Kaur scored India’s first goal in the 12th minute.

An early 1-0 lead put India in good stead and they continued to improvise hooter-to-hooter with the hosts simply not being able to match up. In the 20th minute experienced striker Vandana converted a splendid field goal for India followed by yet another well-struck goal by Navneet Kaur that extended India’s lead to 3-0 ahead of halftime. Though no goals were scored in the third quarter, India upped the ante in the final quarter by scoring two back-to-back goals via Lalremsiami in the 54th minute and Nikki Pradhan in the 55th minute.

Speaking about their performance today, Indian team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “Though we scored good goals, I believe we can improve the quality of our game. I was not particularly convinced because we made a lot of technical mistakes. Hopefully, in the next match, we are better in our overall performance and like I always say, we have to keep raising the bar for ourselves.”

India will take on Malaysia in the third match on 8 April.