Indian Women’s Hockey Team beat Japan 2-1 to win Olympic Test Event

Tokyo (Japan): The Indian Women’s Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event here at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday as they registered a well-fought 2-1 victory against Japan in the Final of the competition. Navjot Kaur (11′) and Lalremsiami (33′) scored the goals for the World No. 10 side, while Japan’s only goal of the match came in the 12th minute with Minami Shimizu scoring for them.

It was a great first quarter for both the teams in the attacking department as they both scored a goal each. It was India who dominated the first 10 minutes, and finally managed to find the breakthrough in the 11th minute when a brilliant team-move saw Navjot Kaur take the lead for India. The Forward kept her nerve under pressure, and produced a fine finish in front of the goal to make it a great start for the World No. 10 team. However, the next minute saw Japan strike back immediately with a well-crafted field goal which was put into the back of the net by Minami Shimizu to make it 1-1.

The second quarter saw both the teams focus on their defensive structure, and tread carefully in the attacking third. India had a few chances in the first few minutes, with the likes of Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur combining well on the attacking front, but could not produce a goal-scoring opportunity. Whereas, Japan also tried to create some opportunities of their own, with goalscorer Shimizu coming close to scoring her second of the match, but India defended well to make sure that the teams went into the half-time break level at 1-1.

It was an aggressive start from the Indian team after the half-time break as they won themselves a Penalty Corner in the 33rd minute. India’s prolific drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur stepped up to take the execution, but her shot was saved by the Japanese Goalkeeper Megumi Kageyama, but the rebound fell to India’s young Forward Lalremsiami, who did not make a mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1 to India. It was a huge blow to the hosts who were finding it difficult to cope up with India’s rhythm, but after some tough battles in the midfield, the Japanese team earned themselves back-to-back Penalty Corners in the 42nd minute. However, India’s defense was up to the task, and made sure that they protected their lead. India also had a Penalty Corner in the 45th minute, but could not extend their lead.

India’s task in the last quarter was to retain their lead, while Japan seemed determined to find the equalizer. It was a nervous last quarter for both the teams as there was pressure of a Final. The first chance of the last quarter fell to India who had an opportunity to make it 3-1 but could not make the most of it as Kageyama made a diving save. The situation became quite tense for both the teams in the last few minutes of the match, and Japan won themselves back-to-back Penalty Corners, but Indian Goalkeeper Savita made a great save on the second attempt to make sure that India saw out a 2-1 win.