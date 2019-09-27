Indian Women’s Cricket Team for West Indies tour announced

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women’s squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies. India will play three ODIs in Antigua and five T20Is in St Lucia and Guyana. India’s tour will start from November 1 and will conclude on November 20.

The Indian side will play their third T20I against South Africa at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on September 29.

Mithali Raj, who announced retirement from the T20I last month, will lead the side in ODIs while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side in the shortest format.

ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, and Sushma Verma.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, and Arundhati Reddy.

Notably, the Indian side is currently hosting Soth African for five T20I and three ODIs. India won the first T20I by 11 runs and their second T20I was abandoned due to rain.