Indian umpire Nitin Menon set for Test debut

New Delhi: India’s Nitin Menon is all set for his Test debut after being appointed as an on-field umpire for the upcoming Test between Afghanistan and West Indies, the BCCI said.

The Test will be played in Dehradun from 27th November 2019.

Son of a former international umpire, Narendra Menon, Nitin joined in his father’s footsteps when he became a state panel umpire for Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association in 2005.

Nitin, who has represented Madhya Pradesh in U-16, U-19, U-23 & List A matches, cleared the All India Umpiring Exam conducted by the BCCI in 2006 and started officiating in BCCI domestic matches from the 2007-08 season.

Apart from 57 first-class games, Nitin has officiated in 22 One Day Internationals, nine T20 Internationals & 40 IPL matches.

Nitin thanked BCCI for the support and faith shown in him. “The reason behind my smooth transition to international cricket is mainly because of the robust, competitive & professional structure of the BCCI domestic matches,” he said.

He added that the Umpires Exchange Program helped him in his overall growth as a match official. “The experience that I gained from officiating in our domestic tournaments & the opportunity given to me by the BCCI for officiating in the IPL as well as in first class matches in Australia, England & South Africa as part of Umpires Exchange Program has helped me in my development as an Umpire,” he said.

“I am happy to repay the trust shown in me and looking forward to facing the new challenges of Test cricket so that I can achieve my goal of becoming an ICC Elite Panel Umpire,” he added.