Indian troops decimate Pak military posts, terror launch pads

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Indian troops decimate
15

Jammu: Indian troops on Monday have decimated posts and destroyed terror launch pads in Pandu area opposite Lipa Valley in Pakistan, according to reports.

Related Posts

Bharat Masala’s ‘poor waste disposal’ adds…

Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 12 Odisha dists

India, Pakistan to participate in anti-terror drill in…

The reports said Pakistani Army was targeting Indian villages to facilitate infiltration from these posts. The posts were also being used as launch pads, the reports said.

Defence expert RSN Singh, speaking about the Indian Army’s thunderous response to Pakistan, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “knows very well that military machinery won’t fight directly and buy trouble for themselves”.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bharat Masala’s ‘poor waste disposal’ adds…

Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 12 Odisha dists

India, Pakistan to participate in anti-terror drill in…

1 of 6,507