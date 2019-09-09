Indian troops decimate Pak military posts, terror launch pads

Jammu: Indian troops on Monday have decimated posts and destroyed terror launch pads in Pandu area opposite Lipa Valley in Pakistan, according to reports.

The reports said Pakistani Army was targeting Indian villages to facilitate infiltration from these posts. The posts were also being used as launch pads, the reports said.

Defence expert RSN Singh, speaking about the Indian Army’s thunderous response to Pakistan, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “knows very well that military machinery won’t fight directly and buy trouble for themselves”.