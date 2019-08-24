Indian team to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: As a mark of respect for former BCCI Vice-President Arun Jaitley, Indian players will wear black armbands when they will play on the third day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The senior BJP leader and former cricket administrator breathed his last after a prolonged illness in the Capital on Saturday morning.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, former Vice-President and a former IPL Governing Council member.

Not just a political leader of repute, Jaitley also served Indian cricket as BCCI Vice-President and President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Considered a vital cog in the BJP’s functioning over the years, Jaitley’s untimely passing away saw condolences pouring in from cricketers and officials.

BCCI condoles the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. The BCCI shares the pain and grief of the Jaitley family & prays for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/KkAyL4Evdy — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2019

During his tenure as the President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, he brought about a tremendous change in the cricketing infrastructure. As a close friend of the cricketers, Jaitley always stood by them, encouraged them and supported them in their quest for excellence.

A remarkable statesman, Jaitley was a passionate cricket follower and will always be remembered as one of the ablest and respected cricket administrators.