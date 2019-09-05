Indian striped hyena found critical in Malkangiri, dies

Malkangiri: A near-threatened Indian striped hyena was found in a critical state today morning on Purusuguda main road in Kalimela Forest Range in Malkangiri district.

The hyena was found lying in a critical state on the Purusguda main road and injuries in its body were possibly due to an accident, sources said

On being informed, Kalimela Forest officials rushed to the spot and took the injured animal to Malkangiri District Veterinary Hospital. However, the ill-fated hyena succumbed in the hospital.

The hyena had suffered injuries on its spine, head, and forelegs. It is suspected that the animal could have been hit by some vehicle, officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian striped hyena is a protected species listed in Schedule III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. They are listed as ‘Near Threatened’ animals in IUCN Red List Category.

A mammal of the Carnivora order and Hyaenidae family, hyenas, like wild dogs, are top predators that compete with other species in the unforgiving landscapes of India, Central Asia, North and East Africa and West Asia. Till about two decades ago, the striped hyenas were a common sight in the wild and semi-arid lands. Today, its numbers are likely to be around 5,000 globally, a drop from about 14,000 not too long ago.