Indian stabbed to death in Kuwait

Hyderabad: In tragic incident ,an Indian citizen was allegedly stabbed to death at Ishbiliya in Kuwait after a public brawl with his compatriot, reports said.

The deceased belonged to Jagtial district of Telangana. The reports said security men and paramedics rushed to the location after the Operations Unit in the Interior Ministry received information about the fight.

The reports said security personnel found the victim in a pool of blood and the paramedics took him to Farwaniya Hospital. The victim died while being taken to the hospital.

A case was registered and investigations are on by the local authorities of Kuwait.