Indian squads participate in Jr. NBA Day of Service; will take on Canada in Bracket Play

Orlando: Day 3 at the Jr. NBA Global Championships didn’t feature any on-court matchups but was still an action-packed day to look back on.

After two days of Pool Play featuring three games for every squad, there were no games scheduled on Day 3 (August 8) of the Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Day 3 was all about giving back to the community and a fun evening with the Jr. NBA Global Championship Skill Night, presented by Gatorade.

For the first half of the day, the Indians, like the rest of the squads, put on their NBA Cares t-shirts for the Jr. NBA Day of Service. Players and coaches across all squads were at Helping Others Make the Effort in Kissimmee, dedicating a new basketball court. They spent much of the morning painting, gardening and refurbishing a basketball court.

On Thursday (local time), Rick Carlisle, 2011 NBA Champion and 2002 Coach of the Year, was in attendance along with Dallas Mavericks assistant Jenny Boucek with the coaches for a teaching clinic.

In the evening’s festivities – the Jr. NBA Global Championships Skills Night, presented by Gatorade, India were represented by Shomira Bidaye in the 3-point shooting contest among the girls and Sachin Yadav in the skills challenge competition.

The Indian boys will take on their Canadian counterparts at 3:30 AM IST (August 10) while the girls will take on their Canadian counterparts at 6 AM IST (August 10).