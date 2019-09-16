Indian Researcher bags Rs.4.6L Reward For Discovering Bug In Uber App

San Francisco: Indian cybersecurity researcher Anand Prakash has detected a bug in Uber that enable hackers to log into anyone’s Uber account.

After getting the information Uber immediately fixed the bug through the company’s bug bounty programme. The company has paid Anand $6,500 i.e. about Rs 4.6 lakh as a reward for giving information about this bug.

Anand explained that the bug was an account-takeover-vulnerability on Uber that allowed attackers to take over any other user’s Uber account, including those of partners and Uber Eats users.

Sources said, the bug was present in the API request function of the Uber app.

Earlier Anand had once removed a bug in Uber, by taking advantage of which anyone could travel for free for a lifetime in an Uber cab.