Indian Railways to enforce ban on single use plastic material from Oct 2

New Delhi: Taking a cue from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s clarion call in his Independence Day speech to eliminate single use plastic in the country from October 2, 2019, Indian Railways has once again risen to the occasion to shield the environment from the menace of plastic.

The Ministry of Railways has directed all Railway units to enforce ban on single use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness from 2nd October, 2019. Emphasis is on making necessary arrangements to minimise generation of plastic waste and its eco- friendly disposal.

In this regard, the Ministry of Railways has issued a circular stating the following instructions are to be enforced with effect from Oct 2.

Ban on single use plastic material

All railway vendors to avoid the use of plastic carry bags

Staff should reduce, reuse and refuse plastic products and use inexpensive reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint.

IRCTC to implement the return of plastic drinking water bottles as part of Extended Producer Responsibility.

Plastic Bottle crushing machines to be provided expeditiously.

Strict enforcement of these instructions is to be from Oct 2, to give enough time to all concerned to prepare for “Plastic Free Railway”.

Ministry of Railways has also instructed its Railway units that a pledge can be administered on October 2, 2019, to cut the use of plastics. Also, Information, Education & Communication (IEC) measures are to be adapted to create awareness among railway users.