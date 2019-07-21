Indian-origin comedian Manjunath Naidu dies on stage in Dubai

Dubai: Indian-origin comedian Manjunath Naidu died while performing stand-up in front of a packed audience in Dubai, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Manjunath Naidu, 36, suffered a cardiac arrest while performing his act on stage on Friday. He complained of high level of anxiety, sat down on the bench next to him and collapsed onto the floor.

Born in Abu Dhabi, Naidu later shifted base to Dubai and he was a popular figure in the local comedy circle there. “He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed,” Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, was quoted as saying in the report.

Dohadwala said, “People thought it was part of the act. They took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed. Everyone rushed to the stage. He stopped breathing in our hands. The paramedics reached within 20 minutes but couldn’t revive him. We took him to the hospital but after trying for 20 minutes they said Manju was gone.”