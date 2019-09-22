Indian-origin child Sparsh Shah to sing national anthem at ‘Howdy Modi’

New Delhi: The Indian-origin special child, Sparsh Shah(16), will sing the national anthem at ‘Howdy Modi’ mega event in Houston today.

Sparsh suffers from a rare medical condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta’ or brittle bone disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at Houston on the event. According to reports, Sparsh is wheelchair-bound and has broken more than 130 bones over the years. The special child, Sparsh, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker in all from New Jersey.