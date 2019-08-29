Indian Ocean Conference: Sri Lankan PM to visit Maldives next week

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be undertaking an official visit to the Maldives next week on an invitation from President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to chair the Indian Ocean Conference.

During the two-day visit, the two leaders will also review the existing bilateral ties and explore new areas for cooperation including global matters of mutual importance.

Mr. Wickremsinghe will also address Maldives Parliament during his visit. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will also be chairing the two-day Indian Ocean Conference, scheduled to take place from 3rd of September at Paradise resort.

The conference is organized by India Foundation in association with the Government of Maldives and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.

One of the four agreements scheduled to be signed between the two nations is an agreement on the facilitation of visa arrangements between the two neighbours.

The two governments will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on matters in higher education and water supply sectors and another MoU on vocational training and youth development.