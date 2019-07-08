Indian Newspaper Society seeks withdrawal of 10% customs duty on newsprint

New Delhi: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Monday requested the Union Government to withdraw the 10 per cent customs duty imposed on newsprint.

The 10 per cent customs duty is applicable to the uncoated paper used for printing of newspapers, as well as the lightweight coated paper used for magazines.

“Publishers of Newspapers and Magazines are already reeling under severe financial pressure due to many factors like lower advertisement revenues, higher costs and digital onslaught from technological giants,” the Indian Newspaper Society said in a statement.

Small and Medium newspapers will go into deeper losses and many of them will be forced to close down, it added.

Giving further details, the INS said, “The total consumption of Newsprint in India has estimated at 2.50 million tonnes per annum and the capacity of the domestic industry is only 1.0 million tonnes. In the case of uncoated (glazed) and lightweight coated (LWC) paper there are no domestic manufacturers.”

“So, the INS calls for urgent intervention of the Government to save Indian newspaper industry by scrapping the unbearable burden imposed on it,” it further stated.